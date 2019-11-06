Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 821 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 16,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 231,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,704,000 after acquiring an additional 93,743 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,484.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 23,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.27. 467,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,925,866. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.33 and a twelve month high of $148.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.32.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

