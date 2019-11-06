Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Harvest One Cannabis Inc (CVE:HVT) rose 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.32, approximately 162,829 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 439,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $62.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00.

About Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT)

Harvest One Cannabis Inc develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cultivation, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The company cultivates and distributes cannabis; and processes, manufactures, and distributes cannabis-based food supplement products in Europe.

