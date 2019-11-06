Harwood Wealth Management Group (LON:HW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $163.00

Harwood Wealth Management Group PLC (LON:HW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 163 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 157.50 ($2.06), with a volume of 2422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($2.03).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 133.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 127.78. The company has a market capitalization of $98.51 million and a P/E ratio of 58.33.

About Harwood Wealth Management Group (LON:HW)

Harwood Wealth Management Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial planning and wealth management advisory services to retail investment clients and various companies. It offers investment management and administration, pension and retirement planning, tax and inheritance planning, life cover and family protection, and mortgage services, as well as operates a range of multi manager funds.

