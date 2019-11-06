Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

Harworth Group stock remained flat at $GBX 122 ($1.59) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 123.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 128.11. The firm has a market cap of $399.17 million and a P/E ratio of 9.10. Harworth Group has a one year low of GBX 106 ($1.39) and a one year high of GBX 137 ($1.79).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.07%.

In other news, insider Owen Michaelson sold 76,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62), for a total transaction of £95,168.76 ($124,354.84).

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.