Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie set a $27.00 price target on Hawaiian and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hawaiian from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on Hawaiian from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Hawaiian from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.73.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.17. 893,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,841. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.71. Hawaiian has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $40.30.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $755.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,435.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,943.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hawaiian by 738.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 194,711 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,304,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 400,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after buying an additional 152,300 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Hawaiian by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 191,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 109,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 248,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 64,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.