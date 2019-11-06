HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. HC2 had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $475.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.78 million.

HCHC traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,120. HC2 has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HCHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on HC2 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

