Head-To-Head Comparison: Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) vs. Copa (OTCMKTS:CPA)

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) and Copa (NYSE:CPA) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Air Canada and Copa, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Canada 0 0 6 0 3.00 Copa 1 2 9 0 2.67

Air Canada currently has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.88%. Copa has a consensus target price of $109.40, suggesting a potential upside of 2.17%. Given Air Canada’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Air Canada is more favorable than Copa.

Dividends

Copa pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Air Canada does not pay a dividend. Copa pays out 39.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Air Canada and Copa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Canada 5.74% 25.91% 3.75% Copa 1.59% 12.35% 5.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Air Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of Copa shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Air Canada and Copa’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Canada $13.94 billion 0.68 $128.84 million N/A N/A Copa $2.68 billion 1.69 $88.10 million $6.52 16.42

Air Canada has higher revenue and earnings than Copa.

Summary

Air Canada beats Copa on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 184 aircraft under the Air Canada mainline brand name comprising 91 Boeing and Airbus narrow-body aircraft, 74 Boeing and Airbus wide-body aircraft, and 19 Embraer 190 regional jets; and 53 aircraft under the Air Canada Rouge brand name consisting of 22 Airbus A319 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 aircraft, and 25 Boeing 767-300 aircraft. It also provides air cargo services in domestic and U.S. transborder routes, as well as on international routes between Canada and markets in Europe, Asia, South America, and Australia. In addition, the company operates, develops, markets, and distributes vacation travel packages in the Caribbean, Mexico, the United States, Europe, Central and South America, South Pacific, Australia, and Asia; and offers cruise packages in North America, Europe, and the Caribbean. Air Canada was founded in 1937 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft. Copa Holdings, S.A. was founded in 1947 and is based in Panama City, Panama.

