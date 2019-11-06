Head-To-Head Contrast: DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) and Broadridge Financial Solutions (OTCMKTS:BR)

DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) and Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DynTek and Broadridge Financial Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DynTek 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 3 1 0 2.25

Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus price target of $128.75, indicating a potential upside of 4.34%. Given Broadridge Financial Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Broadridge Financial Solutions is more favorable than DynTek.

Dividends

Broadridge Financial Solutions pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. DynTek does not pay a dividend. Broadridge Financial Solutions pays out 46.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DynTek and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DynTek $169.82 million 0.17 $2.19 million N/A N/A Broadridge Financial Solutions $4.36 billion 3.24 $482.10 million $4.66 26.48

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than DynTek.

Risk & Volatility

DynTek has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of DynTek shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DynTek and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DynTek 2.87% 18.88% 6.50% Broadridge Financial Solutions 11.05% 46.61% 15.57%

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats DynTek on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DynTek

DynTek, Inc. provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions. The company also provides endpoint computing solutions, such as desktop and application, application and desktop virtualization, and desktop management solutions; and talent acquisition and staff augmentation solutions. In addition, it engages in value-added resale of hardware and software products. The company was formerly known as TekInsight, Inc. and changed its name to DynTek, Inc. in December 2001. DynTek, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution. It also provides registered proxy, registrar, stock transfer, and record-keeping services to corporations; and distributes regulatory reports and corporate action/reorganization event information, and tax reporting solutions. In addition, this segment offers customer communication solutions, including processing and distributing its clients' transactional, regulatory, and marketing communications through print and digital channels. Further, it provides cloud-based marketing and customer communication tools, as well as customer and account data aggregation and reporting services; and creates sales and educational content, including seminars and a library of financial planning topics, as well as customizable advisor Websites, search engine marketing, and electronic and print newsletters. Additionally, this segment offers mutual fund and retirement, and mutual fund trade processing services. The company's Global Technology and Operations segment offers middle- and back-office securities processing solutions that include desktop productivity tools, data aggregation, performance reporting, portfolio management, order capture and execution, trade confirmation, margin, cash management, clearance and settlement, asset servicing, reference data management, reconciliation, securities financing and collateral optimization, compliance and regulatory reporting, and accounting. It also provides international securities processing and managed services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

