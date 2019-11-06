Head to Head Contrast: Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) & TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (OTCMKTS:TLC)

Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) and TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Elite Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Elite Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Elite Pharmaceuticals and TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elite Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S 0 0 5 0 3.00

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a consensus price target of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 125.99%. Given TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S is more favorable than Elite Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Elite Pharmaceuticals and TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elite Pharmaceuticals -83.47% -1,783.76% -28.57% TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S -390.91% -135.07% -59.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elite Pharmaceuticals and TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elite Pharmaceuticals $7.57 million 9.09 -$9.28 million N/A N/A TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S $2.04 million 74.09 -$29.45 million ($0.47) -10.04

Elite Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of proprietary orally administered controlled-release drug delivery systems and products. The company operates in Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Products and New Drug Applications for Branded Products segments. It owns, licenses, and contract manufactures various generic and oral dose pharmaceuticals products, such as Phentermine HCl 15mg and 30mg capsules, and 37.5mg tablets for the treatment of bariatrics under Adipex-P brand name; Lodrane D immediate release capsules for OTC allergy treatment; Methadone HCl 10mg tablets for pains under the Dolophine name; and Hydromorphone HCl 8mg tablets for pains under the Dilaudid name. The company also provides Phendimetrazine Tartrate 35mg tablets for bariatrics under the Bontril name; Naltrexone HCl 50mg tablets for the treatment of pains under the Revia name; Isradipine 2.5mg and 5mg capsules for cardiovascular diseases; Hydroxyzine HCl 10mg, 25mg, and 50mg tablets for antihistamine treatment under Atarax and Vistaril brand names; Oxycodone HCl immediate release 5mg, 10mg, 15mg, 20mg, and 30mg tablets for pains under Roxycodone name; and Trimipramine Maleate Immediate Release 25mg, 50mg, and 100mg antidepressant capsules under the Surmontil brand, as well as SequestOX, an immediate release Oxycodone with Naltrexone. In addition, it manufactures controlled-release products on a contract basis for third parties in the areas of pain, allergy, bariatric, and infection. Further, the company is developing a range of abuse deterrent opioid products. It has a manufacturing and license agreement with Epic Pharma LLC; manufacturing and supply agreement with The PharmaNetwork LLC; development and license agreement with SunGen Pharma, LLC; and strategic marketing alliance with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Inc. USA. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site. The company provides various product candidates that target various areas of unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology, and oncology. Its lead product candidate is TLC599, is an intraarticular injectable BioSeizer formulation of the API steroid dexamethasone sodium phosphate (DSP) that is in Phase II clinical trials for knee osteoarthritis pain. The company's product candidates also comprises TLC399, BioSeizer formulation of DSP intended as an intravitreal injection for the treatment of macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion; TLC590, a non-opioid anesthetic for post-surgical pain management; and TLC178, an API to treat rhabdomyosarcoma. Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Taipei City, Taiwan with offices in Hsinchu, Hong Kong, Leiden, Melbourne, Shanghai, South San Francisco, and Tokyo.

