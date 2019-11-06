Head to Head Contrast: Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) versus Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Evelo Biosciences has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mirati Therapeutics has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Evelo Biosciences and Mirati Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evelo Biosciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 Mirati Therapeutics 1 3 12 0 2.69

Evelo Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 161.73%. Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $107.21, indicating a potential upside of 9.64%. Given Evelo Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Evelo Biosciences is more favorable than Mirati Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Evelo Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 59.1% of Evelo Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Mirati Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evelo Biosciences and Mirati Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$56.94 million ($2.78) -2.43 Mirati Therapeutics $12.93 million 297.20 -$98.42 million ($3.19) -30.66

Evelo Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mirati Therapeutics. Mirati Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evelo Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Evelo Biosciences and Mirati Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences N/A -57.27% -48.07% Mirati Therapeutics N/A -48.18% -44.27%

Summary

Evelo Biosciences beats Mirati Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases. The company is also involved in developing EDP150, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of colorectal cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers. It also develops mocetinostat, an orally investigational selective Class I and IV histone deacetylase inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with BeiGene, Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize sitravatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

