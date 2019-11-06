Head-To-Head Contrast: Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) versus BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) and Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BOK Financial and Severn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOK Financial 22.88% 11.20% 1.27% Severn Bancorp 19.19% 9.70% 1.08%

Dividends

BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Severn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. BOK Financial pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BOK Financial and Severn Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOK Financial $1.85 billion 3.19 $445.65 million $6.78 12.26 Severn Bancorp $46.44 million 2.29 $8.57 million N/A N/A

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

BOK Financial has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Severn Bancorp has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.0% of BOK Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Severn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.9% of BOK Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of Severn Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BOK Financial and Severn Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOK Financial 0 4 3 0 2.43 Severn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

BOK Financial presently has a consensus price target of $88.86, indicating a potential upside of 6.93%. Given BOK Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BOK Financial is more favorable than Severn Bancorp.

Summary

BOK Financial beats Severn Bancorp on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. This segment also operates TransFund electronic funds network. The Consumer Banking segment provides lending and deposit services to small business customers through the retail branch network; and mortgage banking services. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private banking, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, wholesale/retail sector, and energy sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other enhancements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; and residential mortgage, personal, and home equity loans. Further, the company provides automated teller machine (ATM), call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,426 TransFund ATM locations. BOK Financial Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land acquisition, and development loans for the construction of one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans; land loans; residential lot loans; business and commercial loans; and home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans. The company also offers cash management, ATM, credit and debit card, safe deposit box, Internet and telephone banking, and other products and services. In addition, it provides commercial real estate brokerage and property management services, as well as acquires real estate for syndication and investment purposes. The company operates through five branches in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. Severn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

