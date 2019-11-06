Head to Head Contrast: Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and Agree Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Agree Realty 0 2 4 1 2.86

Agree Realty has a consensus price target of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.49%. Given Agree Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Agree Realty is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Agree Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Agree Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Agree Realty pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agree Realty has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Agree Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 26.72% 9.56% 3.61% Agree Realty 40.18% 5.16% 3.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Agree Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $135.35 million 5.59 $37.46 million N/A N/A Agree Realty $148.20 million 21.64 $58.17 million $2.85 26.54

Agree Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Summary

Agree Realty beats Urstadt Biddle Properties on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 196 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception and has raised total dividends to its shareholders for the last 25 consecutive years.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space. The common stock of Agree Realty Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".

