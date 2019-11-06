Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Earns Hold Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.64% from the stock’s previous close.

HR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of HR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.51. The company had a trading volume of 20,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,139. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $34.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.58.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

