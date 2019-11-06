HeartBout (HB) Reaches One Day Volume of $3,483.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 6th. One HeartBout token can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. In the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. HeartBout has a market cap of $154,910.00 and $3,483.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00222602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.17 or 0.01485690 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029032 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00118503 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00022033 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,195,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com.

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

