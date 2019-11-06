Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Shares Up 5.3%

Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) shares shot up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.60, 6,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 230,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Heat Biologics in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 75.51% and a negative net margin of 386.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heat Biologics Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heat Biologics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,327,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.90% of Heat Biologics worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

