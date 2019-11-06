Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $2.30 to $1.80 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $1.00 price target on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.98.

Shares of HL stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,292,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,249,277. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 0.97. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.07.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.62 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 20.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Catherine J. Boggs purchased 40,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $60,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

