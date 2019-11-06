Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $766,000 Position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,855 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 252.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,032,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755,255 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 8,782.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,515 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 364.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,507,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,751 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $48,600,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,823,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $822,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,762 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.50 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Devon Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim set a $35.00 price target on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.19.

Shares of DVN traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,409,727. Devon Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $35.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

