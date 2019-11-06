Hedeker Wealth LLC Purchases 1,724 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 2.3% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in 3M by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in 3M by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in 3M by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC increased its position in 3M by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in 3M by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.50. The stock had a trading volume of 143,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,584. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

