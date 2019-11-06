HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €42.19 ($49.06).

Shares of HLE stock opened at €48.60 ($56.51) on Monday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 1-year low of €32.66 ($37.98) and a 1-year high of €49.92 ($58.05). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €43.29 and its 200 day moving average is €42.48. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

