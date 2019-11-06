HEROcoin (PLAY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9,142.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 6th. One HEROcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. HEROcoin has a market cap of $477,127.00 and approximately $9,142.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00222551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.87 or 0.01494855 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00029197 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00118622 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HEROcoin Token Profile

HEROcoin was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,632,049 tokens. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io.

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

