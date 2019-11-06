Heroux Devtek (HRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$143.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$130.50 million.

TSE:HRX traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40. Heroux Devtek has a twelve month low of C$11.05 and a twelve month high of C$20.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.47.

HRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Heroux Devtek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$18.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.33.

Heroux Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

