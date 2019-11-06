Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lessened its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Hershey were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,121,000 after buying an additional 127,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,780,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,920,000 after buying an additional 537,363 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,240,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,363,000 after buying an additional 1,589,800 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,718,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,972,000 after buying an additional 1,612,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,373,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,137,000 after buying an additional 149,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hershey from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $147.00 price objective on Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

In other news, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total transaction of $233,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,411,875.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 17,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,736,811.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,878,503.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,009 shares of company stock worth $5,103,372 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $140.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.40 and its 200-day moving average is $143.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $100.80 and a 12-month high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.65%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

