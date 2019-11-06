Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,056 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,243,000. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $14.00 price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.82.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.94. 11,355,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,066,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.68.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

In other news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $237,171.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $753,955.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,654.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 499,069 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,415 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

