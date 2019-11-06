HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Hits New 12-Month High at $172.40

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 172.40 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 172.10 ($2.25), with a volume of 78024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172 ($2.25).

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 168.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 151.66.

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:HICL)

HICL Infrastructure Company Limited specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

