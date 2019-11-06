Highpower International (NASDAQ:HPJ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.15

Shares of Highpower International Inc (NASDAQ:HPJ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.15 and traded as high as $4.80. Highpower International shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 626,500 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Highpower International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.94.

Highpower International (NASDAQ:HPJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Highpower International had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $75.81 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Highpower International stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Highpower International Inc (NASDAQ:HPJ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Highpower International (NASDAQ:HPJ)

Highpower International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) rechargeable batteries. The company operates in three segments: Lithium Business, Ni-MH Batteries and Accessories, and New Material. It offers Ni-MH rechargeable batteries in AA, AAA, 9V, C, D, and SC sizes in blister packing, as well as chargers and battery packs.

