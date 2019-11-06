Hindustan Unilever (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hindustan Unilever (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MAHMF traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $8.50. 410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136. Hindustan Unilever has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Hindustan Unilever Company Profile

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited engages in the automotive and farm equipment businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Real Estate, Hospitality, and Others segments. It offers aircrafts, and airframe parts and assemblies; passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; personal and commercial watercrafts; motorcycles and scooters; construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand name; road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand.

