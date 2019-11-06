HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HMS Holdings continues to gain from its core Analytical Services and COB units, which witnessed strong year-over-year growth in the second quarter. Robust guidance for 2019 buoys optimism in the stock. HMS Holdings is consistently improving margins and profitability on the back of product-yield enhancements and process improvements. With respect to quarterly results, HMS Holdings ended the second quarter of 2019 on a solid note, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both counts. However, cutthroat competition in the U.S. medical cost containment space is an added concern. Further, the stock looks a tad expensive at the moment. The stock has underperformed the industry in a year's time.”

Get HMS alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of HMS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of HMS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HMS and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of HMS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.76.

HMSY stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.01. The company had a trading volume of 682,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.72. HMS has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $40.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.54.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. HMS had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HMS will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William F. Miller III sold 2,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $102,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,483.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas M. Williams sold 87,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $3,333,969.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,351.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 482,211 shares of company stock valued at $18,379,530. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in HMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,755,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in HMS by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 40,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 17,051 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HMS by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in HMS by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after buying an additional 66,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in HMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

See Also: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HMS (HMSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.