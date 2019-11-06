Holderness Investments Co. Acquires 5,500 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Holderness Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,325,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,300,000 after purchasing an additional 920,816 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,628,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,555 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,430,000 after purchasing an additional 91,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,360,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,549,000 after purchasing an additional 520,512 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.46 during trading hours on Wednesday. 651,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.44.

