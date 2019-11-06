Holderness Investments Co. Cuts Position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Holderness Investments Co. cut its stake in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.5% in the second quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 48,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 42.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.94. The company had a trading volume of 26,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.94. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 12 month low of $32.98 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

