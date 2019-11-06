Holderness Investments Co. Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Holderness Investments Co. decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for 1.0% of Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.92. 314,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,500,617. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $169.04 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $147.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.31.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.46% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 26th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.85.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

