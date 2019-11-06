Holderness Investments Co. Sells 1,000 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Holderness Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Laffer Investments grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the second quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 5,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,275,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,647,000 after buying an additional 28,865 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 38,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 74,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.28 per share, for a total transaction of $336,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $464,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,002.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.11. 23,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,926. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.23. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $54.25 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

