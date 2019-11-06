Holderness Investments Co. Sells 497 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Holderness Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,558 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,696 shares of company stock valued at $23,333,254 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.88. The company had a trading volume of 779,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,589,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $203.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average of $43.77. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $47.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cfra set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

