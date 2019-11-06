Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Holdings Lifted by Willingdon Wealth Management

Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,238 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.6% of Willingdon Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.01. 2,631,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,741. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $238.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.26. The company has a market cap of $259.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.71.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

