Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Sets New 1-Year High at $178.90

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $178.90 and last traded at $178.72, with a volume of 1042568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.12.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $125.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.95%.

In other news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $3,039,000. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 26,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.1% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 16,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 84,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

