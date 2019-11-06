Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of HOPE stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 721,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $15.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Steven Koh sold 5,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $73,723.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,337.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chung Hyun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,170.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,827 shares of company stock valued at $718,353 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

