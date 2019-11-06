Horizen 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $658,485.00 (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 5th. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $37.78 million and $658,485.00 worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $4.91 or 0.00052451 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Bittrex, Graviex and COSS.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00414834 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00090921 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002400 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000366 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000677 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 7,701,163 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. The official message board for Horizen is forum.zensystem.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Trade Satoshi, Binance, Bittrex, COSS, Graviex, Cryptopia, OKEx, DragonEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

