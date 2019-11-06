Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Horizon Global Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of towing, trailering, cargo management and accessory products for original equipment, aftermarket and retail customers. Horizon Global Corporation is based in Bloomfield Hills, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HZN. B. Riley set a $2.50 target price on shares of Horizon Global and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE:HZN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 43,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,467. Horizon Global has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $101.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $223.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Global will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick A. Henderson purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $57,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,199 shares in the company, valued at $320,798.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Kennedy purchased 61,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $240,236.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 799,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,011. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 85,543 shares of company stock valued at $333,073 over the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Horizon Global by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,487,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 404,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 12.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 446,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 51,118 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the third quarter worth approximately $974,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 40.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

