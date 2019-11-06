Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Receives $33.46 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.46.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cowen set a $35.00 target price on Horizon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.68. 1,817,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,256. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Horizon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 20,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $547,787.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,393.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 320,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $8,971,275.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 892,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,007,373.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 584,539 shares of company stock valued at $16,299,386. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 384.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.