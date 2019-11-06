Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Huazhu Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Huazhu Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Huazhu Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $42.20 to $38.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Huazhu Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Shares of HTHT stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.50. 1,519,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,751. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.77. Huazhu Group has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 101.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.80.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 1,311.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

