HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues Earnings Results

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $173.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. HubSpot updated its Q4 guidance to $0.40-0.42 EPS.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $6.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,177,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,072. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -142.24 and a beta of 1.62. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $108.39 and a 52 week high of $207.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get HubSpot alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $170.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America set a $215.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $1,631,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 743,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,726,133.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $81,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,044 shares of company stock valued at $8,512,063. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.