Huntington National Bank Purchases 35,431 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,431 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Prologis worth $33,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1,772.2% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLD traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $87.56. The stock had a trading volume of 156,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,937. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $92.49. The stock has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. Prologis had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

