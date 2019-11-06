Hush Price Up 95.1% Over Last 7 Days (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 6th. Hush has a market capitalization of $582,261.00 and $2,877.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.0760 or 0.00000813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Coinroom. Over the last week, Hush has traded up 95.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00416505 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00091406 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00051311 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 45.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003749 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001876 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000362 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 7,659,368 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Coinroom and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

