IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $319.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.16.

Shares of IAC stock traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,014. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.65 and its 200-day moving average is $231.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 0.90. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $158.29 and a 1-year high of $268.72.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, EVP Gregg Winiarski sold 73,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total transaction of $18,612,117.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 206,342 shares in the company, valued at $52,315,950.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $228,370.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,078 shares of company stock worth $31,938,026. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,458,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,621,000 after acquiring an additional 533,168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,033,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,893,000 after acquiring an additional 213,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,160,000 after acquiring an additional 615,478 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,446.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,086,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 15.7% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,383,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,922,000 after acquiring an additional 187,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

