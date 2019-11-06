IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Receives $82.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

IBKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price objective on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens set a $83.00 price objective on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of IBKC traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.74. 621,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,777. IBERIABANK has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $81.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $313.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.94 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IBERIABANK will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daryl G. Byrd sold 6,000 shares of IBERIABANK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $422,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,281 shares in the company, valued at $17,911,553.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IBERIABANK by 85.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,794,000 after acquiring an additional 569,355 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in IBERIABANK by 123.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,518,000 after acquiring an additional 425,644 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in IBERIABANK by 41.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,277,000 after acquiring an additional 306,209 shares during the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,506,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,868,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

