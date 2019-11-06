IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

IBKC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IBERIABANK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised IBERIABANK from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price target on IBERIABANK and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens set a $83.00 price target on IBERIABANK and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered IBERIABANK from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKC traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.20. 918,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,449. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.53. IBERIABANK has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $313.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.94 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IBERIABANK will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daryl G. Byrd sold 6,000 shares of IBERIABANK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $422,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,911,553.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in IBERIABANK by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in IBERIABANK in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in IBERIABANK in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in IBERIABANK in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

