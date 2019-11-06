iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned 0.15% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBDM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 1,463.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the period.

IBDM traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 368 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,886. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.88.

