iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.29% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 253,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 37,895 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 83.9% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 29,770 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 454,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth $542,000. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 200,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 18,695 shares during the period.

Get iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

IBDO opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.