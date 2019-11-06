Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Ichor had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $154.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ichor updated its Q4 guidance to $0.43-0.51 EPS.

Shares of ICHR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,957. The company has a market cap of $678.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.96. Ichor has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $31.77.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,338 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $355,534.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 56,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ichor to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Ichor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

