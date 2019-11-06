ICOBay (IBT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

ICOBay (CURRENCY:IBT) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. During the last week, ICOBay has traded 155.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICOBay has a total market cap of $39,722.00 and approximately $7,570.00 worth of ICOBay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICOBay token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Token Store.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ICOBay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00220817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.78 or 0.01489911 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000841 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028484 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00119392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ICOBay

ICOBay’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 692,646,118 tokens. ICOBay’s official Twitter account is @icobaynet. ICOBay’s official website is icobay.net. ICOBay’s official message board is medium.com/@icocalendartoday.

Buying and Selling ICOBay

ICOBay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICOBay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICOBay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICOBay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICOBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICOBay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.