Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INVE. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Identiv from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a research report on Monday, August 5th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Identiv in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.29.

NASDAQ:INVE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 46,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,679. Identiv has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $83.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $4.94.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Identiv had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the second quarter worth $3,205,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Identiv by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Identiv during the third quarter worth $129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Identiv by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Identiv by 707.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

